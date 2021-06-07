High pressure begins to settle across the Hill Country this week. The pattern change will bring temperatures into the 90s for most of the week ahead.
Rain chances diminish almost completely, but a few showers and storms are possible in isolated fashion the rest of the week.
SUMMER HEAT INTENSIFYING TUESDAY
Clouds start the day off Tuesday. A few showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out across the area before noon.
Clearing skies are expected during the day. Sunshine should replace clouds in the afternoon hours, with highs in the lower 90s.
Winds become south at 10 to 20 mph, providing relief from the heat during the afternoon.
For the first time in weeks, sunscreen will be a handy item to keep around. Stay hydrated and take breaks if spending time outdoors.
LOW CLOUDS DEVELOP OVERNIGHT
Low clouds return during the overnight hours. Humidity levels feel like June.
Low temperatures end up in the lower 70s with a few upper 60s possible across low-lying areas. South winds continue at 5 to 15 mph overnight.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT WEDNESDAY
Summer kicks in completely Wednesday. Low clouds burn off before noon.
Sunshine should allow temperatures to climb into the lower and middle 90s. South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours. Humidity levels remain very high.
COLD FRONT NEXT WEEK?
A few models show another cold front moving across the area Sunday or Monday. If the front makes it here, temperatures could drop back into the 80s for highs. Rain chances could increase early next week depending on the cold front.
