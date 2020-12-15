Why do some residents of Kerrville not want to protect their family, friends, and other citizens, by not wearing a mask?
The wearing of a protective mask during this pandemic has morphed into a selfish, political, it is my right to not wear a mask, even as medical experts state this is a prime method to slow this virus.
In the Panhandle of Texas, masks are not worn in this ultraconservative region, as a political and loyalty statement.
Decades ago the wearing of a seat belt in our cars was considered a nuisance but later proven to save lives.
Children were not placed in child safety seats, but these measures were deployed and saved lives.
We changed and accepted these restraints of body and personal freedoms.It is our personal behavior that can save life’s or spread this virus. Though common sense is not necessarily common as exhibited by our county commissioners not wearing masks during a tribute to our sheriff. On Dec. 9, 3,200 Americans died of COVID.
Randy Simank, Kerrville
