SMSGT Donald Howard Carlson
April 1930 - September 2020
SMSGT Donald Howard Carlson, 90 of Erna, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 25 at 12 p.m. at home surrounded by family. Don was born on April 2, 1930 in Porter, Indiana. He joined the Army Air Corp in 1947 as a military fire chief in Roswell, NM. While he was there, he met the love of his life on a blind date at Walker AFB, Olga Myrle McDaniel. They married on December 7, 1951.
Don and Myrle welcomed their first child, Donna in Roswell in 1954 before Don was sent overseas to Newfoundland for 18 months. While he was overseas, his son Larry was born in Flour Bluff, Texas at the Corpus Christi naval base. After Don came back to the states, Arvid Carlson was born in Amarillo in 1959. The family lived there until 1960 when they were transferred to Frankfurt, Germany. The family lived there for 3 years until Don was transferred to Thailand and the family moved back to the states. They eventually retired to the farm in Erna in 1969. He always took care of his family and watched out for his neighbors. One of their closest friends, Betty Locke, has lived by them since 1980. Betty and her late husband have shared many memories with the family and grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Carl Arvid Carlson and Ethel Adel, brothers Robert and Kenneth, sisters Betty and Marilyn, and a granddaughter Annette Cavness.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Myrle, a sister Dorothy of Minnesota, a daughter Donna Cavness (Jimmy Brewer), sons Larry (Sharon) and Arvid along with 5 grandchildren: Tonya Cavness (Robert A.), Amanda Carlson (Scott Clough), Sarah Carlson, Kelsey Sullivan (Justin) and Garrett Carlson and 2 great great-grandchildren: Lindsey Cavness Yanish and Sara Carlson, many nephews and nieces and many dear friends he has made over the years.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday morning, October 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Mason Funeral Home. This will be followed by a graveside service and interment at the Long Mountain Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Ava Maria Hospice.
Face masks are required and social distancing is requested.
Condolences may be sent to the family on-line at masonfuneralhome.net.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mason Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.