County offices were closed Friday due to inclement weather, including the courthouse and annex offices.
The county announced the closure on social media Thursday night.
“Please let’s all be careful out there,” states a county Facebook post. “Travel is discouraged. if you need to travel, take a flashlight, food, water, blankets, etc. with you in case you get stranded in the cold. Protect your pets and loved ones with adequate shelter. Look out for any vulnerable neighbors.”
