A divisive July 4th holiday address was delivered at Mt. Rushmore. Adding insult to injury, President Trump never asked permission from the Oglala Sioux; an independent nation, to hold the event on land by the Supreme Court ruled was stolen by the US.
Demonstrators were gassed, dispersed, shot with close range bullets and arrested.
It came at a time of celebration of America’s birth, opposed to the tyranny of arbitrary, authoritarian despotism. Yet the inheritors of that legacy behave worse than King George III.
We frequently read of federal or state sale/lease of Tribal lands for development by private mineral and timber interests or ruining life-giving, fresh water (i.e. Dakota Access Pipeline). When is the tide turning? Mt. Rushmore represents so much injustice to native peoples and on sacred Black Hills land. The monument is also cherished, representative of America’s greatest presidents – faults notwithstanding.
Mt. Rushmore’s our Wounded Knee. Instead of soldiers murdering Ghost Dancers at worship, by our own hands the nation’s soul darkens, continuing often less than subtle acts of cultural and physical genocide against some 574 tribes.
Barry Zavah, Alpine
