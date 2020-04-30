It is Nurses Week, not just nurses but “Heroes Week.” The National week of celebrating begins May 6th. It was originally the birthday of Florence Nightingale.
Nurses work tirelessly. I am very thankful for what we have here at The Villagio. We have great food and care, but I do miss my friends since we are eating in our own rooms due to COVID-19. I stay in my room except when I have outside appointments. Once I travel to any of these appointments, I must be quarantined for 14 days afterwards. I spend my time in my room watching TV, my DVD collection, using my exercise bike and often see our life enrichment coordinator, Robin.
Be sure to thank a nurse this week and give out a gift card or two.
