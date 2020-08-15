Harper's girls volleyball team was down but certainly not out on Friday night against host Llano in a non-district match, and the Longhorns rallied for a four-set victory.
Harper had a monstrous night from the service line by dishing up 16 aces, including five from Sloan Spenrath. Brittany Evans had a strong service night with four aces and did not commit a service error in 30 attempts.
The Longhorns opened the match by losing to Llano 25-21 in the first set, but after that it was all Harper. The Longhorns rolled 25-12, 25-15 and closed out the victory with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.
Offensively, Talli Millican had a breakout match with 14 kills and then had a big night on defense with four blocks and five digs. Setter Rachel Perkins had 15 assists and nine digs.
The victory evened Harper's record at 1-1 and the Longhorns return home Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match against Leakey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.