In this file photo, Harper's Talli Millican goes up for an attack against Ingram. On Friday at Lllano, Millican's 14 kills helped the Longhorns to a 3-1 victory over host Llano. 

Harper's girls volleyball team was down but certainly not out on Friday night against host Llano in a non-district match, and the Longhorns rallied for a four-set victory. 

Harper had a monstrous night from the service line by dishing up 16 aces, including five from Sloan Spenrath. Brittany Evans had a strong service night with four aces and did not commit a service error in 30 attempts. 

The Longhorns opened the match by losing to Llano 25-21 in the first set, but after that it was all Harper. The Longhorns rolled 25-12, 25-15 and closed out the victory with a 25-21 win in the fourth set. 

Offensively, Talli Millican had a breakout match with 14 kills and then had a big night on defense with four blocks and five digs. Setter Rachel Perkins had 15 assists and nine digs. 

The victory evened Harper's record at 1-1 and the Longhorns return home Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match against Leakey. 

Harper High School 2020 volleyball schedule

Date Time Opponent Result Score Link
Aug. 11 7 p.m. at Ingram Loss 3-0 https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_983eefea-dc3a-11ea-a31d-d336c772e658.html
Aug. 14 6 p.m. at Llano Win 3-1 https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_0706b818-df06-11ea-ab9e-57d98ddde7b1.html
Aug. 18 6 p.m. Leakey
Aug. 21 6 p.m. Sonora
Aug. 22 TBA at Wall
Aug. 25 6 p.m. Brady
Aug. 28 TBA D'Hanis
Aug. 29 Noon Blanco
Sept. 1 6 p.m. at Hondo
Sept. 4 5 p.m. at Sonora
Sept. 8 7 p.m. at Johnson City
Sept. 11 TBA San Antonio Lee
Sept. 15 6 p.m. Medina
Sept. 18 6 p.m. Junction
Sept. 22 6 p.m. at San Antonio Stacey
Sept. 29 6 p.m. at Center Point
Oct. 2 6 p.m. Johnson City
Oct. 6 6 p.m. at San Antonio Lee
Oct. 9 5 p.m. at Medina
Oct. 13 6 p.m. at Junction
Oct. 16 5 p.m. San Antonio Stacey
Oct. 23 5 p.m. Center Point

Harper girls volleyball roster 2020

No. Name Position Grade
2 Kamrynn Baethge
3 Caroline Bacon
5 Trinity Stevens
7 Brittany Evans
10 Rachel Perkins
11 Carter Wood
12 Sloan Spenrath
13 Taylor Evans
20 Riley Cook
21 Talli Millican

