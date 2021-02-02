The next 24 hours look dry for Texas and the Hill Country.
The only opportunity for rainfall is confined to portions of the Middle Texas coast Wednesday evening and across Northeast Texas Wednesday night through Thursday.
HIGH CLOUDS, NOT AS COLD OVERNIGHT
High clouds will overspread the area with lows dropping into the upper 30's and lower 40's.
South-southeast winds taper off to 5 to 10 mph after sunset.
No precipitation is in the forecast.
GUSTY WINDS AND WARMER WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy skies start the day off Wednesday.
Skies become mostly sunny during the day.
Highs top out in the middle 70's.
South winds become gusty at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
WINDS REMAIN GUSTY, WARMER WEDNESDAY NIGHT
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph Wednesday night.
There is decent agreement that low stratus clouds will develop overnight with lows in the lower to middle 50's.
Humidity levels rise to near 100 percent creating potential for patchy fog by daybreak Thursday.
RECORD HEAT POSSIBLE THURSDAY
After morning clouds burn off, skies become mostly sunny.
A dry line will help push temperatures into the lower and middle 80's for highs.
The record high for the USDA in Kerrville is 82 degrees set in 2018.
Fire dangers increase Thursday afternoon as dry west winds combine with low humidity and near record heat.
