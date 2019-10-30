Subfreezing temperatures as low as 30 are expected in an eight-county area that includes the counties of Kerr, Gillespie, Kendall and Bandera, according to a freeze warning and hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service.
The freeze warning is in effect from 4 to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Freezing temperatures will again be possible Friday morning across a large portion of South Central Texas, according to the NWS hazardous weather outlook.
The NWS recommends covering plants and pipes, and bringing in pets.
"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," the NWS warning states. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
