Fort Hood, a massive military installation in Central Texas, is named after Confederate military leader John Bell Hood.
“I was asked that question yesterday,” Cornyn said, a nod to comments he made Thursday to reporters in which he pushed back against the notion of changing base names. “And since that time I’ve learned actually that the Senate Armed Services Committee has voted in a bipartisan vote to issue a study, a commission to come back with recommendations to Congress. I think that’s the appropriate way to handle it.
“I realize these are contentious issues. What I don’t want us to do is to try to erase our history because, frankly, if you forget your history, you’re condemned to relive it.”
Crowds across the nation have pulled down statues of Confederate leaders. This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proposed removing 11 Confederate statues from the Capitol.
Cornyn made his latest remarks Friday in Dallas, where he met with Mayor Eric Johnson to discuss changes to policing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.