All major streets are clear and dry in town but there are some wet or icy spots that could refreeze overnight, according to the Kerrville Police Department.
"The sun worked its magic and temps got above freezing long enough for things to improve," reads a KPD statement late Friday afternoon. "By and large all streets are safe to drive. Obviously we ask that everyone drive safely and exercise caution this evening."
Traffic is once again flowing in both directions on the interstate, according to KPD, after a night and morning of stuck vehicles, crashes and other problems caused by the icy roads.
"There are still some delays so be patient," reads the statement. "We would advise caution as temps drop tonight, it is again possible that traffic will slow or even become stopped again if conditions deteriorate. We don't have current information on every road outside the city limits, but to the best of our knowledge it's currently safe driving for the majority of the Kerr County area. Again, it's possible that some places still have ice or wet places will refreeze tonight, so drive safely, as always."
The sheriff's office also reported the interstate open and also noted the potential for slowdowns in some areas.
"County and city roads are much improved and mostly passable," reads a sheriff's office statement late Thursday afternoon. "Moisture may still refreeze tonight as we're headed below freezing again. Please be careful as you travel. We expect full clearing by noon tomorrow."
Texas 27 had been closed between Ingram and Mountain Home but was open as of 2:55 p.m.
