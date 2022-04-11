Very muggy late night and morning weather conditions are in the forecast through Wednesday morning.
The dryline across West Texas will swing across the area late Tuesday, followed by a cold front Wednesday.
Isolated severe storms are possible Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Extreme fire dangers return to the Hill Country on Wednesday as very dry air spreads across the area.
VERY HUMID TUESDAY MORNING
Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible early Tuesday morning. Humidity values will be as high as they have been this season.
The humid air remains in place through the midday hours with a dryline dropping the mugginess down a bit during the afternoon hours.
The above-mentioned dryline will be capable of producing isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. If storms can develop, they could become severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts over 60 mph.
Watch the skies closely during the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs warm into the lower 90s with skies becoming mostly sunny once the low clouds burn off.
Fire dangers are possible due to gusty winds throughout the day.
WARM AND HUMID TUESDAY NIGHT
Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday night through daybreak Wednesday morning. Storms are possible along and ahead of an approaching cold front.
Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s most of the night, falling toward daybreak or shortly thereafter.
Gusty south winds become northwest between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday.
HIGH FIRE DANGERS WEDNESDAY
Morning humidity will be replaced by very dry air during the afternoon hours.
Rain chances push to the east behind a cold front. This cold front is only a cold front by definition. More than anything, it will serve to scour out the humidity.
Highs warm into the upper 80s.
Northwest winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph likely. This likely creates high fire dangers Wednesday afternoon.
COLDER WEDNESDAY NIGHT
With dry air in place, low temperatures drop into the middle 40s by daybreak Thursday.
North winds taper off after midnight with skies remaining clear.
MOSTLY SUNNY THURSDAY
The skies remain mostly sunny with a few high clouds throughout the day.
Highs warm into the middle 80s.
Winds return to the southeast at 10 to 20 mph, promoting elevated fire dangers across the Hill Country.
ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
A period of unsettled weather could bring a few showers and storms across the area Friday through Sunday. Coverage remains spotty in nature at the moment.
Given the time of the year, storms could be strong if they develop.
COLDER AFTER EASTER
A decent cold front arrives after Easter Sunday. This serves to bring us below-average temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
