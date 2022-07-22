Justin Ray Gamez, 35, was pronounced dead at Peterson Regional Medical Center after being pulled from the water near Ingram Dam on Wednesday, July 20, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.
About 9 p.m. Wednesday, KCSO deputies responded to a call for help regarding a possible drowning at Ingram Dam, according to a sheriff's office press release.
"Upon arrival, deputies located a large group of people gathered on the dam, many of whom were believed to be intoxicated," reads the release. "According to a witness not with the group, the individual in distress, Justin Ray Gamez, 35, had been involved in a disturbance with a member (or members) of the group prior to going into the water alone."
Some minutes later, two teenage male bystanders noticed Gamez in distress and brought him to shore, where he received CPR until EMS arrived on the scene, according to the release.
"Based on witness accounts at the scene, it is believed Mr. Gamez was in the water for at least 3 minutes," reads the release. "Mr. Gamez was transported to the Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries hours after the event."
Investigators have reason to believe that alcohol may have played a role in the drowning, according to the release.
“We extend our condolences to Mr. Gamez’s family and loved ones in this tragic sequence of events,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha in the release. “We would like to remind the public that water safety should always be top of mind when enjoying rivers, creeks, lakes and even private pools. The blend of alcohol, soaring heat and sun exposure can quickly create dangerous situations.”
