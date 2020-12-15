COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Texas A&M beat Southeastern Louisiana 69-52 on Tuesday night.
Miller finished 8-for-11 shooting and the Aggies (4-1) finished 25-for-47 (53%) shooting. Andre Gordon scored 10 for Texas A&M and eight of the 10 Aggies that played entered the scoring column.
Miller hit a jump shot, Savion Flagg made a 3-pointer, Gordon made 1 of 2 foul shots and Texas A&M led 17-8 with 9:47 before halftime.
Later, Quenton Jackson made back-to-back layups and Gordon made a basket for a 25-10 lead. Texas A&M built a 31-19 lead by intermission and were never threatened in the second half.
The Aggies never trailed.
Keon Clergeot scored 14 points for Southeastern Louisiana (1-6) and Nick Caldwell scored 11. Southeastern Louisiana shot 37% (17 for 46).
Southeastern Louisiana was originally scheduled to play its first 11 games on the road. It's Dec. 12 matchup against Missouri State was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Lions' scheduled home opener is Jan. 2 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
