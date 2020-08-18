After raising concerns about how much county commissioners are paid, and after objecting to what he called “divisive” comments made by County Commissioner Harley Belew, a Tivy High School teacher announced he’s running against the first-term commissioner.
Jon Konrad Wert seeks to represent Precinct 1 and unseat Belew on the Kerr County Commissioners Court, but he will have to do it as a write-in candidate.
Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves, whose office handles elections, said on Aug. 18 that Wert properly filed his paperwork with the county judge on Aug. 17. The deadline to file for a write in candidate was 5 p.m. Aug. 17. Nadene Alford, who oversees elections under Reeves, said Wert is the only write-in candidate on the ballot.
“There will be a space on the November 3rd ballot to write in his name,” Reeves explained in an email.
Wert’s primary motivation is to oust Belew, who drew the ire of some county residents for comments made during his morning radio show that led to an online petition to censure the commissioner.
“When you find a true place that feels like home and you sense that compassion that exists, when you hear rhetoric and divisive language on the radio by an elected official, it’s very hard to come to terms with just turning it off, because you know that outlet is always there for someone to share, one could say hatefulness, one could say bullish behavior that elected officials should not be doing,” Wert said in his announcement video.
Belew, who was elected to represent Precinct 1 in 2016, ran unopposed in the last Republican Primary, and like all GOP candidates for local offices, he faces no Democratic Party challenger.
Wert, an acclaimed Americana and Bluegrass musician, who helped found the local Big Seed music, art and film festival, announced his candidacy in a video featuring his singing and guitar-playing.
Wert said he wants “to create a ripple effect” to moderate Belew’s rhetoric and “even create some change here in Kerrville and Kerr County.”
“A few months ago you may remember a post we shared regarding one of our local County Commissioners using racially charged language and divisive rhetoric over the air,” states a post by Wert’s Facebook account. “I met with him, we talked, and it remains clear that he is someone that must be held accountable when holding an elected office.”
Wert added that he hoped other people would be empowered to “speak up” when “they hear something that’s wrong.”
BELEW’S COMMENT SPARKED OUTRAGE AMONG SOME
The first major wave of opposition to Belew’s on-air political commentary this year came not long after the death of former Houstonite George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.
Belew, in June, had said that although Floyd didn’t deserve to die for the allegation of passing counterfeit money, Floyd still had an important role to play in his own demise and didn’t deserve to have a funeral at that time.
“Somebody who dies with a cop’s knee on their neck has probably done something wrong to get the cops called there, and that’s what people are not talking about,” Belew said on his show on June 8.
The funeral was held during a period when others were prohibited due to pandemic-related restrictions on gathering in public. Belew later told The Times he doesn’t harbor racist views or “walk on eggshells with anybody.”
SEEKING CHANGE
During his video announcement, Wert, who has taught special education for 13 years, said the writings of John Lewis and James Baldwin inform his roles as a father and as a teacher.
Paraphrasing Baldwin, Wert said, “You can’t always change what you face but nothing changes if you don’t face it. Our attempt to run for this office is just that. We are attempting to face it in order to impact some positive change and positive conversation.”
Wert, his wife and their children haven’t been in Kerr County long, but they’ve been embraced by people in the community and feel very much at home, he said.
A COURTHOUSE EXCHANGE
Wert already has entered the political fray to some extent. He caused a bit of a stir at the county courthouse earlier this month — the pounding of the judge’s gavel made a rare appearance because of it — when Wert accused commissioners of not working hard enough for the amount of money they’re paid. He and Belew also exchanged some heated comments.
During the commissioners’ Aug. 3 meeting, Wert voiced concern that commissioners were earning $62,000 per year while the county is “facing a very significant budget deficit,” and he encouraged “residents to hold our commissioners court more accountable.”
“If you’re earning $62,000 for a part-time position, then I would hope that you’re giving full-time effort, not part-time effort,” Wert said. “That’s my biggest concern. We’re paying you gentlemen for a full-time salary, yet we’re only getting part-time effort by your time.”
This spark some outrage among some court members, for as soon as Wert concluded his statement, three commissioners began to speak at once.
“I don’t know where you got the idea it’s a part-time job,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz.
Wert encouraged the court to clarify the topic, saying, “Please share more, please share more.”
“I guarantee ya, it’s not a part-time job for me,” Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly replied.
Belew took a more aggressive stance.
“You’re making an assertion, and you don’t know what you’re talking about,” Belew said.
Belew asked Wert where he got his information. Wert replied that it was based on a recent conversation the two of them had. Wert said Belew’s full-time job is as a radio show host who “seems to be very biased and doesn’t always speak to the constituents of Kerr County.”
Letz was laughing at that point, and Wert took issue with that, saying “I think it’s our responsibility — as Mr. Letz likes to laugh at this comment — I think it’s our responsibility to hold our commissioners accountable, Sir, sincerely.”
Belew said he has meetings all the time with constituents to hear their concerns and priorities, and he considers the job of a commissioner to include attending meetings “every day, all day, with people just like you,” he said to Wert.
Wert replied that Belew was an hour late for their meeting, and Belew said there “were other, more pressing things ahead of you.”
Wert said it would have been nice to have been notified of the delay, and added, “I would challenge you, Sir, I’m not sure that’s worth $62,000 of an annual salary, we’re facing a significant budget shortfall.”
The men then talked over one another heatedly; Letz raised his hand, shook his head and asked Belew to let it go; and Kelly banged his gavel. Wert then said, “Take care, Sir,” and departed.
The exchange between Wert and the commissioners on a topic not on the agenda was highly unusual, because the members of the court usually, by policy, do not respond to residents who take advantage of the meeting’s public comment period to express themselves on general topics. The policy of the court is to refrain from interacting with residents except in regards to specific agenda items. But Wert said his name wasn’t called at the right time, which resulted in him speaking during a portion of the meeting reserved for the topic of a mobile home park in Precinct 4. Wert, along with others, had been waiting in another room due to pandemic-related restrictions on the size of public gatherings at the courthouse. Before the argument ensued between Wert and Belew, Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser encouraged Wert to come back during that afternoon’s budget workshop and express his concerns.
On Aug. 4, Belew discussed the exchange, although not using Wert’s name, describing it this way: “At least one of the people yelling at me yesterday is a teacher talking about how I’m getting paid for a part-time job. Here it is summertime and he doesn’t have to work. He hasn’t had to work since February or March.”
Belew was asked about Wert’s candidacy on Aug. 18 and had no comment for this article.
Wert’s candidate Facebook page is here and his website is here. Belew's officeholder Facebook page is here and he has an old campaign website here.
(1) comment
GENE here: what mr belew fails to recognize is that mr. wert has a real job that requires knowledge and skill. and I personally think 62k a year is way high for that type of job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.