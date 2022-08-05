Hot temperatures continue with low rain chance Friday afternoon cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Forecast highs on Friday remain in the 90s and triple digits across Texas. NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High pressure keeps most of the Hill Country dry Friday. During the afternoon hours, a couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly towards Austin and San Antonio.SAHARAN DUST LAYERHazy skies are in the forecast Friday due to the Saharan Dust Layer. This could create allergies for many residents who suffer from respiratory conditions, such as asthma. HEAT CONTINUES WITH HIGHER HUMIDITY

Partly sunny skies continue with daytime highs in the middle to upper 90s.

Winds remain out of the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Stray storms are possible late in the day, mainly east of Kerrville.

The higher humidity Friday could produce heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees during the peak heating hours of the afternoon.

If you are spending time outdoors, drink plenty of water, wear light-colored / loose-fitting clothing, and take frequent breaks in the shade or in air-conditioned environments.

FIRE DANGERS CONTINUE FRIDAY

Humidity values are expected to be higher on Friday, but the danger for wildfires and grassfires will continue due to the drought and occasional gusty winds.

Avoid any activities that promote sparks or the ignition and spread of wildfires. Basically, no outdoor burning is allowed. Burn bans are in effect for all of our local counties.

LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING STORMS

There is a risk for a few storms late in the day, mainly east of Kerrville. If they develop, they could produce brief downpours and wind gusts over 40 mph.

Lightning strikes could cause new wildfires due to dry vegetation across the region. 