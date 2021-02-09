County leaders gave their blessing Monday to a proposed apartment complex with rents as low as $356, $516 and $863 per month, and the Kerrville City Council is expected to follow suit Tuesday.
According to a resolution of support for the project under consideration — dubbed The Reserves at Holdsworth — the city would have to commit at least $250 in value as a loan, grant or reduced fees in order for the developer to have a chance at obtaining state assistance.
The more than $10 million, 48-unit, two-story complex would include one-, two- and three-bedroom units and be built at 253 Holdsworth Drive — on the south side of Holdsworth Drive, one block east of the intersection with Paschal Drive and directly across from Norfolk Lane, according to information from the city and developer.
Included in the project would be a clubhouse with a community great room, library, leasing office, fitness center, exterior children’s playground and sports court, according to a presentation included in the agenda.
The reason rents could be so low is that the developer, Overland Property Group, would apply to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for competitive, 9% housing tax credits available through a federal program implemented in 1986, said Matt Gillam, OPG managing partner, who was on-hand Monday morning to brief county commissioners on the project.
“It’s not subsidized (housing),” Gillam said.
The program, implemented by the administration of U.S. President Ronald Reagan, is one of the most successful federal programs, he said.
“This is back when we had smart government,” quipped Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly during Monday's commissioners court meeting.
Fifteen units at the apartment complex would be priced at market rates, two units would be priced at 30% of area median income, four units at 50% and the rest at 60%, Gillam said. Although he said city officials have expressed interest in the project for its potential to supply much-needed workforce housing, he noted that about 30-35% of units in apartment complexes of this type tend to be occupied by seniors.
This project wouldn't be new for Kerr County, as the Overland Property Group obtained TDHCA financing for its 60-unit senior rental project, Residence at Ridgehill, along Lehmann Drive that is anticipated to begin construction in April or May, he said. The rents there, as of last year, were anticipated to be between $450-$1,100 and would be for people ages 62 years and older. Included in the Residence at Ridgehill project would be a clubhouse with a movie theater, fitness center and dining and game rooms.
A Kerrville City Council resolution of support for The Reserves at Holdsworth is required by TDHCA. Commissioners passed their own supportive resolution unanimously on Monday. “There is a need for affordable housing for Kerr County citizens of modest means,” the county’s resolution reads. The city’s resolution contains this statement but is much longer.
Gillam told commissioners OPG would sign a 40-year agreement with the federal or state government that would prohibit the developer from selling the property. This means the apartments would be built to last, he said.
“The thing that’s great about this program is you are incentivized to build the nicest product you can,” Gillam said.
The building exteriors would include 35% stone and cementitious siding, and a lifetime paint product would be used to cut down on long-term maintenance costs, he said.
