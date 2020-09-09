An Ingram woman was jailed on a felony drug possession charge punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Dana Louise Lockhart on Sept. 1 on a warrant stemming from allegations she possessed, on Aug. 13, 4-200 grams of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Lockhart, born in 1976, was released the same day on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.
Lockhart discharged a probation sentence in 2010 after having been convicted of burglarizing a building, a felony, in 2007, according to court records.
