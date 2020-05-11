After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott permitted gyms to reopen on May 18, the Salvation Army Kroc Center said it plans on opening its door at half capacity at 5:30 a.m. But there will be new guidelines to create the safest environment possible.
Members won’t be allowed to bring outside equipment or gyms bags to the facility. They will also have to sanitize their hands upon arrival, wear gloves while in the facility and disinfect each piece of equipment after use in the fitness center and multipurpose studio. There will also be blue X’s on the floors to ensure members always remain 6 feet apart and locker rooms will be closed.
Members, though, also won’t be allowed to play open gym volleyball or basketball until at least June 1.
The Kroc Center, though, plans on lowering its trainer percentage fees to a flat 10% of trainer gross to help personal trainers who have struggled during the pandemic. These fees vary but are typically from 30 to 50 percent
“One demographic that has been hit particularly hard are personal fitness trainers, especially those who work one-on-one with clients,” Kroc Center operations director Molly Putnam said in a press release. “Because of this situation, most trainers have lost business and clients that they depend on in order to survive, which has resulted in a major disruption to their livelihood. … This offer is not only effective for our current group of approved, independent-contractor personal trainers, but also extended to other local, non-Kroc independent trainers who would consider training their clients at the Kroc Center.”
The Kroc Center has been closed since March 21.
