A Kerrville man admitted to dealing heroin and methamphetamine, among other crimes, for a total of seven felonies, but his attorney was able to work out a deal with prosecutors for probation in all cases.
Mark Roy Guerrero participated in a hearing with his court-appointed attorney, Brett Ferguson, along with a prosecutor and 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Nov. 6. During the hearing, Guerrero pleaded guilty to seven charges stemming from investigations in 2018: four third degree felonies, one first degree felony, one second degree felony and one state jail felony. He was convicted of attempting to possess meth, trying to hide meth from police, dealing less than 1 gram of meth, and two counts of dealing less than 1 gram of meth and heroin in a drug-free zone. Guerrero has a chance to avoid convictions on two more felony charges: possession of 4-200 grams of meth and possession of 4-200 grams of meth in a drug-free zone. He can avoid the convictions by completing 10 years of probation and paying fines and fees.
Pursuant to the plea agreement, Emerson ordered Guerrero to serve about a year in the county jail, pay about $2,000 in court costs, pay restitution of about $700, pay a $5,000 fine and pay $7,040 for his court-appointed attorney. He also ordered Guerrero to complete a life training institute program and a chemical addiction treatment program.
“If you violate your terms and conditions of probation, you're subject to the full range of punishment on each of these offenses, which in B1971 is up to 99 years or life,” said Emerson to Guerrero. “Do you understand that?”
“Yes, Sir,” Guerrero replied.
Guerro, born in 1977, has been arrested 14 times in Kerr County since 1995 and spent time in a prison-based drug rehab program in 2001, according to county records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.