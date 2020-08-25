Margaret Romigh Barnhart
At age 103 went to be with Orin, Mom and Pop Kenney on August 24, 2020. Wife of 53 years to the late Orin Romigh and the late Daniel William Barnhart. Survived by her daughters; Constance Romigh Mead (Dennis) and Heather Romigh Matora. Her Grandchildren; Denise Mead Frierer (Brian), Steve Mead (Holly), Chris Matora (Pamela), Alicia Matora Bock (William) and her five Great Grandchildren; Chelsea Frierer Palmer (Joe), Benjamin Bock, Kayla, Julia and Alec Matora. Sister of the late John Kenney. A private family memorial service is planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Dietert Senior Center, 451 Guadalupe, Kerrville, TX 78028. A. J. Desmond & Sons, (248-549-0500)
Sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com
