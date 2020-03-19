The Kerrville Independent School District announced today that it will close its schools indefinitely starting on March 23. The district is currently on spring break.
The district said it is finalizing plans to provide continuing education through virtual learning options for students. Significant information and guidance will be made available throughout the coming week; but our intent is to provide virtual learning resources to students beginning March 30, 2020.
Additionally, all extracurricular activities, practices and athletic events are suspended until further notice.
Each campus will provide an opportunity for students (any student 18 and under) to pick up meals (breakfast and lunch) between 7-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By Friday, March 20 the Child Nutrition Department will be announcing procedures for the distribution of food to address children's nutritional needs while our district is closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.