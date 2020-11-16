Cogan, Norma photo copy.jpg
Office

Norma Ruth Cogan

December 1922 - November 2020 

Norma Ruth Cogan of Uvalde formerly of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, November 14th at the age of 97

Norma Ruth Ahrens was born on December 28th, 1922 in Llano, Texas to Rudolph and Lucy Zacharaie Ahrens

Norma Ruth Cogan is survived by a daughter: Donna Donaldson of San Angelo

Son and spouse: Scott and Debra Walston of Uvalde

9 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 8 Great Great Grandchildren

She is preceded in death by her parents, Three husbands: Joe Walston, Albert Chinchar and Ray Cogan, Son: Michael Walston, One brother: R.L. Ahrens, Two sisters: Hazel Ferguson and Linda Miller

Visitation for Norma Ruth Cogan will be held on Friday, November 20th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg.

There will be a limited number of people in the funeral home at a time. Face coverings and social distancing is mandatory 

Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 9 A.M. in the Greenwood Cemetery with Dr. Joe Taylor officiating

Face coverings and social distancing is mandatory

Live streaming of the graveside service will be available on Saturday, November 21st at 9 A.M. at https://Fbg.Live/Schaetters

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given in her memory to the Uvalde Hospice or to the charity of your choice

Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com

Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home.

