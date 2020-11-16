Norma Ruth Cogan
December 1922 - November 2020
Norma Ruth Cogan of Uvalde formerly of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, November 14th at the age of 97
Norma Ruth Ahrens was born on December 28th, 1922 in Llano, Texas to Rudolph and Lucy Zacharaie Ahrens
Norma Ruth Cogan is survived by a daughter: Donna Donaldson of San Angelo
Son and spouse: Scott and Debra Walston of Uvalde
9 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 8 Great Great Grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her parents, Three husbands: Joe Walston, Albert Chinchar and Ray Cogan, Son: Michael Walston, One brother: R.L. Ahrens, Two sisters: Hazel Ferguson and Linda Miller
Visitation for Norma Ruth Cogan will be held on Friday, November 20th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg.
There will be a limited number of people in the funeral home at a time. Face coverings and social distancing is mandatory
Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 9 A.M. in the Greenwood Cemetery with Dr. Joe Taylor officiating
Face coverings and social distancing is mandatory
Live streaming of the graveside service will be available on Saturday, November 21st at 9 A.M. at https://Fbg.Live/Schaetters
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given in her memory to the Uvalde Hospice or to the charity of your choice
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home.
