The Kerrville Daily Times has been informed that tonight's scheduled game between the Tivy Lady Antlers and Buda Johnson has been cancelled.
The Lady Antlers Soccer game at Kyle Lehman has also been cancelled.
The Tivy Boys Varsity Soccer match against Kyle Lehman at Antler Stadium has been moved up to 5:30 p.m. and the JV soccer match has been cancelled.
The Tivy Boys Basketball game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. at the Tivy High School Gym.
In a statement from Kerrville Independent School District:
