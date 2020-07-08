Virus Outbreak Houston

Medical student Bryan Delgado puts on PPE inside the Coronavirus Unit at United Memorial Medical Center, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Houston. Anyone seeing a COVID-19 patient is required to wear two sets of masks, gowns, gloves, shoe and head coverings, and a face shield. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

The test results from a Texas Military Department screening found at least 49 new cases of coronavirus in Kerr County sending the area's number of cases past 200, including 138 active cases. 

There are three people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center. All of this comes on a day when Texas saw nearly 10,000 new cases, but a record number of deaths with 98. 

It was also another day for record hospitalizations across the state with 9,600 people in hospitals around the state. 

