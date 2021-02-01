Three athletes from the area participated in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Game Saturday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Athletes were nominated by their high school coaches and chosen by a selection of committee members to participate in the event.
Kerrville Tivy’s Jack Patterson was chosen to participate for Team Black as a cornerback.
The Comfort Bobcats sent two players to the All-Star Game, and they played for Team Gold.
Oscar Falcon was selected to participate as a punter and kicked a punt during the contest.
Jose Herrera was selected as a wide receiver and did not have stats during the game.
Patterson played on several downs for Team Black and did not record stats during the game.
Despite limited playing time, all athletes enjoyed the experience of being there and considered it an honor to be selected for the All-Star Game.
Team Black was coached by Lyndon Hamilton of Reagan High School.
Team Gold was coached by David Branscom of Brandeis High School.
The San Antonio Sports All-Star Game has been in existence since 1978.
