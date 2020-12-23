An arctic cold front has blasted across the Hill Country Wednesday night.
The front brings wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph overnight tonight with higher gusts possible.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through daybreak Thursday.
Low temperatures fall into the upper 20's to near 30 degrees with north winds averaging 20 to 30 mph overnight.
This will produce wind chill values between 20 and 25 degrees most areas.
Under sunny skies, daytime highs remain in the middle to upper 50's Thursday with north winds continuing at 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.
COLD CHRISTMAS EVE
The stage will be set for a cold Christmas Eve with lows between 25 and 30 degrees most areas, possibly colder.
WARMER CHRISTMAS DAY
After a cold start, clouds increase Christmas Day with highs in the upper 60's.
