Barbara Gray, 85, born in Denver, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Barbara worked as a Librarian in Colorado until she moved to Kerrville with her late husband, Tom, in 1980.
She was an avid quilter with numerous County Fair ribbons along with also being a long-time TOPS and Red Hat member.
She volunteered at the Kerrville VA Hospital while also using her vast fabric collection to sew
clothes with the “Stitchers for Jesus,” sending dresses to overseas missions and an orphanage in Africa.
She is survived by her three children, Tony (Shellie), Peggy (Keith) and John (Terri). She has nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was known by others as being helpful, thoughtful, funny and, most importantly, faithful.
Due to the current concerns around public gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Southern Oaks Baptist Church, where Barbara was an active member.
Condolences can be sent to www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
