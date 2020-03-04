Mary Alice Shafer, 98, accepted the invitation to be the guest of honor at a homecoming bash hosted by God and an angel reception committee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, “Jim” Shafer, as well as her parents and all her siblings.
She lived in Raymondville, Texas, for many years and was a teacher’s aide at Pittman Elementary School. She was loved by the children, teachers and principal alike.
She also attended First Baptist Church in Raymondville, along with the rest of her family. On any given morning, you would find her with a hot cup of coffee, her Bible and a devotional. Mary Alice loved the Lord first, then her family and friends.
Her beautiful life will be celebrated by her friends and kids, Barbara French and Bill Shafer, and granddaughter, Eliza, at a funeral service at First Baptist Church, 14889 Old Bandera Road, in Helostes at 10 a.m on March 10. Then she will join her love, Jim, at Fort Sam Houston in a graveside ceremony at 1 p.m.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.