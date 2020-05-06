Peterson Health said a Kerr County couple has tested positive for coronavirus, but the two are the first to have acquired the virus from someone in the community.
There have been three positive cases in 24 hours across Kerr County, and there's one result pending, said Lisa Winters, Peterson Health's spokeswoman.
A Kerr County Sheriff's deputy tested positive on Tuesday.
The couple came into the emergency department at Peterson Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, and one spouse tested positive. Winters said medical staff encouraged the other spouse to be screened, and that person tested positive.
Both are recovering at home and under a 14-day quarantine.
The case is now the first in Kerr County of definitive community spread. How the couple came into contact with the virus is still to be determined.
Kerr County has now had eight people test positive for COVID-19.
