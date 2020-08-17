A man reported a handgun missing from a vehicle this month.
The black Smith & Wesson M&P .40 pistol, which was said to be in a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Everett Street, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
The complainant had been visiting a friend and had parked the vehicle there on Aug. 8, and he wasn’t sure how entry was gained, because the vehicle was locked, Lamb said.
