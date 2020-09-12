Ingram Tom Moore High School needed just a half on Friday night to put together a dominating win against visiting Harper.
Led by senior Tim Leatherman, who scored two first half touchdowns, Ingram staked itself to a 27-14 halftime lead and then shut out the stingy Longhorns in the second half. The victory moved the Warriors to 3-0 to start the season. The loss dropped Harper to 0-3.
For Ingram Coach Duane Kroeker, who is still savoring the ability to play the season, the victory was a sweet one against a Harper team that presented some offensive challenges for his defense.
“Harper had some formations that we hadn’t seen before; and they had a really great plan,” Kroeker said.
Harper showed some unusual looks and scored its first touchdown on a trick play with an unbalanced offensive line. Trailing 7-0, the Longhorns had sophomore Zane Schubert throw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Quinn Durst.
The only difference was that Harper had no answers for Leatherman when he was on the field. Playing both ways, Leatherman rushed for 141 yards in the first half, a big chunk of it coming on a 56-yard touchdown run with 1:31 left in the first quarter. That score helped give the Warriors a 13-6 first quarter lead.
Leatherman was also key on defense before suffering a mild leg injury with about four minutes remaining in the first half. However, as Kroeker pointed out, the Warriors responded on their next series with seniors Kam Carrington and Andrew Burroughs leading the way.
Ingram capped a eight play 67-yard scoring drive when Burroughts scored on a 8-yard touchdown run. Carrington added the extra point kick and the Warriors held a 27-14 lead.
They would hold that the rest of the way as both teams traded long drives that ended up stalling out.
While Harper quarterback Braden Strickland continued to throw well for the Longhorns, the running attack was stifled by the Ingram defense. The Warriors held the Longhorns to just 73 yards on the ground.
Strickland was impressive , throwing for 181 yards on 12-of-22 passing with a touchdown pass to Joel Helfrich that cut the Ingram lead to 20-14 with 4:32 left in the first half, but that’s as close as the Longhorns would get.
The Warriors ground out 433 yards of total offense and the defense limited Harper’s big plays. Leatherman’s injury was mild and he returned to limited action in the second half. Carrington carried much of the load at quarterback and rushed for 98 yards on the night, and also threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Joel Jimenez that gave the Warriors an early 7-0 lead.
Ingram travels to Center Point next week, while Harper will try to earn its first win of the season when it plays host to Rocksprings. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.
