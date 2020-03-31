Virus Outbreak Texas

Governor Greg Abbott declares a statewide public health disaster because of COVID-19, the coronavirus, during a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas on March 13, 2020. Abbott said there were 39 confirmed cases of the virus in Texas with 220 total people tested. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (Julia Robinson/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

 Julia Robinson

In an order today, Gov. Greg. Abbott closed schools across Texas until May 4. Earlier in the day, Ingram Independent School District moved to close school indefinitely. 

Comfort and Center Point school districts had also delayed their return to campus. Kerrville is already out indefinitely.

