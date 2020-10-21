Suzanne Caryl Ferguson
October 1932 - October 2020
Suzanne Caryl Ferguson, formerly of Kerrville, Texas, passed away peacefully October 16, 2020 in Georgetown Texas. She was born October 14, 1932 in Jamestown, New York to Russell and Rosalie Smith.
At the age of 18, Sue married the love of her life, Bill Ferguson, in San Antonio, Texas. After years of travel as a military wife and mother, the family settled in San Antonio. Sue and her late husband Bill Ferguson, retired to Kerrville and helped establish the Hill Country Scots Society. Sue loved her local community and expressed her love through her volunteer work at her local church and at Sid Peterson Hospital. She loved hosting her family and friends, where she entertained all. She mastered the game of “bitchy bridge” and quickly taught her friends and grands how to win. Sue loved traveling abroad and road trips throughout the Texas Hill Country. She had a creative passion for art and loved telling stories of BIG and small adventures (embellished) which always left the grands, nieces, nephews and great grandchildren wondering when the pirates would attack next.
Sue is survived by her son Laird (Larry) Ferguson and her daughter-in-law Susi Ferguson of Georgetown, son-in-law David Darnell of McKinney, her three grandchildren Becca McMillan and husband Zeno of Ardmore Oklahoma, Lauren Bedwell and husband Jeff Bedwell, Josh Ferguson and fiancé Sara Verde and three great grandchildren: Rory McMillan, R.T. Bedwell, Molly Jo Bedwell and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Bill Ferguson and daughter Bonnie Darnell.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 pm following the Visitation. Sue will be laid to rest Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. For those that may not be able to attend the Funeral Service, it will be live streamed beginning at 1:45 pm at Suzanne Caryl Ferguson, In Memoriam: https://vimeo.com/event/395761.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Hill Country Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 67, Ingram, Texas, 78025.
