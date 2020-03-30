The Kerr County commissioners court voted unanimously this morning to extend a disaster declaration issued March 24 by Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.
The declaration was due to expire and required the approval of commissioners for it to remain in effect, officials said during today's commissioners court meeting.
The new declaration will last seven days and Kelly wants it renewed every seven days by the court.
The declaration gave Kelly the power to halt work on a TxDOT-licensed construction project along Texas 27. Officials were worried work on the project might inadvertently sever communication lines during a time when 911 service might be particularly important. Similar projects have resulted in 911, telephone and internet outages in the last few years.
Kelly's declaration was used as leverage during negotiations among the county, telephone companies, contractor and other entities involved in the project, said Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser. The parties came to an agreement, work on one portion of the project was voluntarily halted, and Kelly has not had to take unilateral action on the issue.
(1) comment
Dates please as there is nothing on the county website. Thank you.
