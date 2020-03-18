As officials in Kerrville ramp up efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, others in the Hill Country are taking their own actions.
CITY OF INGRAM
While the city of Ingram continues operating as usual, the annual Easter egg hunt is canceled, according to Mayor Brandon Rowan.
“We are working on something else that may come about,” Rowan said. “Watch Facebook and the newspaper for that. We’re hoping to do something special for the kids in Ingram, but that’s in flux right now.”
GILLESPIE COUNTY
Various events have been canceled in Gillespie County, such as an Indian artifact show, a half marathon and a Palm Sunday worship service.
City of Fredericksburg council members had an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to receive an update on the pandemic and discuss a possible local disaster declaration. The outcome of that meeting was not known by press time.
Classes are closed at Fredericksburg Independent School District, and the school board will meet Thursday to determine whether to close for another two weeks, the superintendent told The Kerrville Daily Times on Tuesday.
During the closure, some classes would be provided online or through instructional packets.
Starting Tuesday, breakfast and lunch are now being provided on a drive-through basis at the middle and primary schools.
KENDALL COUNTY
Schools have closed, and various events have been canceled in Kendall County, such as Market Days, a skating competition and an outdoor family fair.
The city’s library and visitors center also have been closed temporarily.
Kendall County Judge Darrel Lux declared a public health emergency in order to better mobilize public resources to prevent and deal with a coronavirus outbreak.
Kendall County adjoins Bexar County, where a handful of cases have been confirmed, and is not far from Hays, where three cases were reported.
Boerne ISD closed schools until March 21 and asked people to take personal precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. The school district plans to provide breakfast and lunch to kids throughout the closure at various drive-through locations.
The district also announced Tuesday that it would be deep cleaning the campuses and buses.
The city of Boerne, in collaboration with 39 other entities — including the school district and county — is coordinating local responses to the pandemic, according to a March 13 news release.
“There is no reason to panic about the current situation,” states the release. “All of us take this COVID-19 threat very seriously, and we implore people to remain calm. We will remain vigilant and engaged with health officials daily until this situation passes.”
MENARD COUNTY
Menard County Judge Tom Robertson issued a March 13 statement advising people not to panic about the pandemic and reassuring them that state agencies were responding appropriately.
MEDINA COUNTY
Hondo Mayor James W. Danner Sr. issued a local state of disaster and public health emergency on Monday to better mobilize public resources to prevent and deal with a coronavirus outbreak.
BANDERA COUNTY
The city of Bandera has provided resources online about the coronavirus, including personal prevention measures.
“We have hand sanitizer available at the front desk and will be continually disinfecting the front area,” states an online advisory from the city. “We are committed to serving our customers but would like to limit face-to-face contact if at all possible. You may pay your bill online, over the phone or drop into the drop box outside and it will be processed immediately.”
