DENTON, Texas (AP) — James Reese and Mardrez McBride scored 21 points apiece as North Texas beat Mississippi Valley State 116-62 on Thursday night.
The 21 points were a career high for Reese, who hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Zachary Simmons had 16 points and Javion Hamlet added 13 points for North Texas (1-0).
Treylan Smith had 19 points and Devin Gordon added 12 points for the Delta Devils (0-2).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.