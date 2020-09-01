The Ingram City Council has proposed lowering the local property tax rate, but owners are still likely to see a higher tax bill due to a general increase in land values set by the appraisal district.
The council, during its Sept. 1 meeting, is expected to set a public hearing on the proposed tax rate of $0.4963 per $100 of taxable valuation. The current rate is $0.5290.
According to the proposed budget, property values in Ingram increased in the city from $85,646,202 this budget year to an estimated $97,995,654 during the budget year beginning Oct. 1 — an increase of 14.42%. The appraisal district said its values, which garnered an unusually large number of formal protests this year, are based on market values.
The city’s current property tax rate is expected to raise $453,068, while the new rate is estimated to raise $486,352, according to documents accompanying the Sept. 1 meeting agenda.
The Sept. 1 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 230 Texas 39.
The city proposes to have a hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate at 6 p.m. Sept. 15, at which time the council also may approve both.
