In a show of appreciation to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, Turtle Creek Olive Grove donated almost 1,400 bottles of extra virgin olive oil to the staff at the Peterson Regional Medical Center.
“We were trying to do something to thank Peterson Hospital for all their hard work because they are warriors in our opinion,” said Sue Schulse, co-owner of Turtle Creek Olive Grove and a retired registered nurse.
Schulse and her husband, Dan, along with orchard manager Kyle Allen stopped by the hospital Tuesday morning to deliver the bottles.
Cory Edmondson, the medical center’s president and CEO, and Lisa Winters, Peterson’s director of marketing and community relations, were among those on hand to receive the donation.
“Gifts like this are special to us because as we are in the thick of fighting and prepping for this unknown, we have the same stresses that the rest of the community are experiencing,” Edmondson said. “For people to think of us and have the generosity like this inspires us that we are not on an island by ourselves. We have true community support.”
The olive oil is just one of the ways the community has said “thank you” to the hospital. Other donations have included dinner for nursing staff as well as masks and supplies.
“This community has really lifted our spirits,” Winters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.