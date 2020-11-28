EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Sean Rhea had a career-high 20 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley beat UTSA 81-64 on Saturday.
Uche Dibiamaka had 15 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (1-1). Quinton Johnson II added 13 points. Javon Levi had 12 points.
Jordan Ivy-Curry had 12 points for the Roadrunners (1-1). Jhivvan Jackson added 10 points.
