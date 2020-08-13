Another COVID-19 patient was discharged from the local hospital only two remained, announced Peterson Health this afternoon.
But two more infections also were announced this afternoon, bringing Kerr County’s total since the pandemic started to 420.
The number of Kerr County COVID-19 deaths remains at six, said Rebecca Patterson, infection prevention nurse for Peterson Health, in a prerecorded message released this afternoon.
After days of what looked like downward trends, the county was slammed with 16 new infections on Tuesday and four on Wednesday. Peterson Regional Medical Center said its COVID-19 census was at three patients on Wednesday.
Texas reported 255 new fatalities and 6,755 new infections, according to the state health department. An estimated 375,760 people have recovered in Texas and there have been 513,575 infections since the pandemic struck. Active cases total about 128,526. The state’s death toll is now at 9,289.
The state takes the raw death certificates and then applies those back to the date of death, which shows that the virus has killed more than 100 people everyday between July 1 and Aug. 2, and the state is still counting because it can take at least 10 days before a death certificate is filed.
There have been 20,737,697 infections worldwide, 751,887 deaths and 12,881,138 recoveries, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. More than half of the worldwide infections are from the U.S., India and Brazil.
In the U.S., there have been 5,240,650 infections since the pandemic began, according to the university, and 166,956 people have died from the disease. Almost 1.8 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.