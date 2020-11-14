The annual Art Mart Christmas Showcase opens Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram.
“The Duncan-McAshan Gallery will be filled with wonderful goodies for Christmas giving, according to Rosanne Thrall, HCAF visual arts director.
“We are excited about offering shoppers alternatives to the usual Christmas gift ideas, with many one-of-a-kind pieces at the show,” she said. “This year we have over 20 booths. It is a great place to shop for something original and hand-made.”
Handcrafted creations on display and for sale include home décor, fiber art and clothing, jewelry, pottery, wall art and other gift items.
The HCAF Duncan-McAshan Gallery is at 120 Point Theatre Road in Ingram. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, call 830-367-5121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.