The Kerrville City Council will hold a budget workshop Tuesday to get a better look at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the city’s finances.
The meeting, which starts at 10 a.m., will be broadcast on the city’s television channel, Spectrum Ch. 2, and on the city’s website, kerrvilletx.gov. For those interested in commenting on the meeting they should do the following:
Dial one of the following toll free numbers: 1-877-853-5247 or 1-888-788-0099.
If you cannot get through on one number, call the other number.
When your call is answered you will hear “Welcome to Zoom, enter your Meeting ID followed by pound”.” Enter in the Meeting ID below followed by the pound sign (#).
The Meeting ID is 920 1801 1377#.
If the moderator has not started the meeting yet, you will hear “The meeting has not started yet, please hold or call back later.”
The moderator will be accepting calls starting at 9 a.m. Place your call before the 9:45 a.m. deadline in order to participate in speaking on a specific item. You will be queued to speak. Any calls made after the 9:45 a.m. deadline will not be answered, and microphones will be kept muted. Each speaker is limited to four minutes.
The city has been bolstered by some better-than-expected financial results from sales tax collections, but City Manager Mark McDaniel has been cautious with the City Council when it comes to the budget, saying it “will be austere.”
