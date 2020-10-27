Someone happened to mention to me that it was unusual to have such cold weather in October, but the reality is that October has produced quite a few cold days in recent memory.
Sure, you can go back to 95 years ago when a strong cold front invaded Texas during the final week of October.
During that stretch, we experienced very cold temperatures in the Kerrville area for multiple days. Highs in the 40's and lows around the freezing mark.
This weather pattern was similar to what we are experiencing this week across the Texas Hill Country.
We again experienced such a stretch in late October in 1936 when highs remained in the 40's for a few days late in the month.
The interesting aspect of this weather scenario is that it has repeated itself for three years in a row.
All you have to do is go back to last year when we had a low of 28 degrees and a high of 41 degrees on Oct. 31, 2019.
We had 0.09" of rain to go with it last year in late October and yes, we had some ice accumulation across the area just one year ago this week.
You may not believe it, but we also had a cold snap on Oct. 16, 2018 with a low of 38 and a high of 41 degrees.
All of this to simply say, "It happens."
Prior to the past three years, we hadn't seen a cold snap like this since October 2000.
By that, I mean daytime highs that were at or below 49 degrees.
Records have been kept at the USDA since 1974, but weather records in Kerrville date back to 1895.
For fun, we can compare some of the colder weather patterns we have seen for October 27th just to remind you that it 'can' get cold in October from time to time.
