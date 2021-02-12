The Kerrville Independent School District announced that Tivy Athletics will be changing times for some of their sporting events Friday.
The Lady Antlers' Bi-District matchup against Cedar Park has been moved to a new time and venue.
The Lady Antlers will face Cedar Park at 7 p.m. Friday in San Antonio at Clemens High School.
Other sporting events are included below courtesy KISD.
Tivy Athletics Updates:
Baseball Scrimmage: CANCELLED
Softball Scrimmage: CANCELLED
Boys Soccer: Varsity only at Antler Stadium 3 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Varsity only at Champion High School NEW TIME 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball: at Veterans Memorial F/JV 5:15 p.m., Varsity 6:30 p.m. Radio: REV FM 94.3
Girls Bidistrict Playoff Game: vs. Cedar Park NOW at Clemens High School in San Antonio tonight at 7 p.m.
Livestream Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJU6OjFJHvzeoIYjhNT35Dg
