A Kerrville woman reportedly found intoxicated and passed out on a roadway was jailed on accusations of kicking officers as they tried to detain her.
About 10:28 p.m. June 14, Kerrville police responded to a call in which a driver reported that she almost struck a pedestrian in the roadway in the 800 block of Thompson Drive, said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb in an email.
Officers arrived in the area and found Kylie Ann Brooke Purcell, born in 2001, lying on the ground and not moving. She initially appeared unconscious before responding to the officer’s repeated attempts to wake her, Lamb said.
“Purcell wasn’t responding appropriately to questions and didn’t appear to have the normal use of her faculties, leading an officer to suspect she was impaired by alcohol of drug use, Lamb said.
“Purcell tried to leave the scene and the officer detained her,” Lamb said. “Purcell immediately began resisting. Purcell kicked two officers and resisted being placed in a patrol vehicle. While being transported to jail, Purcell repeatedly kicked the inside of the patrol unit and slammed her head against the prisoner cage. At the jail, Purcell struggled with jail staff and had to be placed in the emergency restraint chair,” Lamb said.
At the jail, Purcell told staff she had been drinking vodka, Lamb said.
Purcell was released on bonds totaling $2,500, according to jail records. Police recommended she be charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest — both misdemeanors — and assault on a public servant, a felony.
