Kenzie Caraway scored three goals to lead the Tivy girls soccer team to a 6-0 win over Seguin Friday night at Antler Stadium.
Ashley Cale scored two goals and Malia Kniffen scored one goal and had one assist to round out scoring for Tivy.
In a balanced team effort, Zoe Pelton, Dannie Marks, Carolyn Bond, Kourtney Lutz and Delaney Engstrom each had an assist in the victory.
Tivy had a total of 29 shots and Megan Urbina had a shut out and one save for Tivy.
UP NEXT
Tivy travels to Buda Johnson on Friday, Feb. 5 for a 7:15 p.m. game.
