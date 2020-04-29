Richard Van Klaveren, 94, went to be with his beloved wife in heaven, while in the loving care of his family in his home in the early morning hours of saturday April 25, 2020.
As a teenager, Richard heroically served in the US Navy during WWII, piloting LCVP Landing Crafts from the USS Lenawee. He participated in two major battles in the South Pacific. (0ki Nowa and Iwo Jima).
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife and square dance partner Margeurite Van Klaveren. He is survived by his 5 children Tommy and his wife Joan Van Klaveren, Roxanne Van Brown and mike, Rick and his wife Diane Van Klaveren, Rosie Van Klaveren, Scott and his wife Anita Van Klaveren, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grand children and numerous nieces nephews and cousins.
Richard loved life! Living, working and dancing in the Texas hill country, especially in Leakey and Kerrville, where he built a thriving business from inside a our hunting camp, which later was relocated to Kerrville. (Hill Country Business Machines). He was a proud and dedicated supporter of the former Texas Ranger Foundation and St Jude Childrens Hospital. Dad will be laid to rest next to our mother in the Leakey cemetery at 11am on Saturday May 2nd. There will be closed casket viewing on friday May 1st from 1pm til 7 pm at Nelson Funeral Home. 275 Market st in Leakey
