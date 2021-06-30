KERRVILLE MAJOR LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAM DEFEATS HELOTES WEDNESDAY NIGHT
SAN ANTONIO - The Kerrville Little League All Star Softball team defeated Helotes, 12-1, Wednesday night at McAllister Park in San Antonio.
Kerrville/Comfort recovered from a 7-1 loss to Del Rio on Tuesday night. The win keeps the Majors softball team alive and their quest for the state tournament continues.
The Texas District 26 Little League All Star Tournament came to an end Monday, June 28 with all championship games completed.
BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
Medina Valley captured a clean sweep of the Baseball Little League All Stars in all divisions. Medina Valley defeated Boerne 13-3 for the Majors championship on Thursday, June 24. Medina Valley defeated Fredericksburg, 9-6, in the Minors division played in Ingram on Saturday, June 26. The Medina Valley Juniors defeated Ingram, 9-6, in Ingram, also on Saturday.
All three Medina Valley teams advanced to sectionals in the Little League Baseball All Star division for District 26.
SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
Kerrville/Comfort advanced to the Section 3 All Star Tournament in San Antonio after defeating Fredericksburg/Harper, 8-0, on Wednesday, June 23. Boerne/Fredericksburg/Harper took the Junior District 26 Little League Softball title after shutting out Leakey, 24-0, on Friday in Fredericksburg.
The Minor District 26 Little League Softball title went to Fredericksburg/Harper after they defeated Medina Valley, 2-1, on Monday.
KERRVILLE MAJORS SOFTBALL AT SECTIONALS IN SAN ANTONIO
The Kerrville/Comfort Little League Softball All Stars are competing in the Section 3 All Star Tournament at McAllister Park in San Antonio this week.
Del Rio defeated Kerrville/Comfort, 7-1, on Tuesday. The loss placed Kerrville/Comfort in the loser’s bracket, meaning that they must win to stay in.
Majors softball coach Justin Miller said that the setback means his team cannot lose another game in the tournament this week.
“We have a tough road ahead of us and need to win them all to make it to state,” Miller said.
