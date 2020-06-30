A second Kerr County resident has died of COVID-19 after contracting the illness locally, the city of Kerrville reported this afternoon.
No information was available about the death; the hospital does not provide details on infections or deaths, due to concerns over violating HIPAA laws.
No new infections were discovered since yesterday in Kerr County; the total still stands at 101 since the pandemic began. Active infections in Kerr County numbered 69 as of this afternoon, and 30 residents had recovered since the pandemic began, the city reported on its Facebook page
.
The Texas Military Department ran a testing center today in Kerrville and performed 548 tests, according to the city.
"We are not sure yet how many of those tested are residents of Kerr County," states the city's Facebook post.
